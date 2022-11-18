State Poet Mason launches Poetry Pen Pal Program

As part of a fellowship from the Academy of American Poets (AAP), with help from Humanities Nebraska (HN) and the Mellon Foundation, State Poet Matt Mason has launched the Nebraska Poetry Pen Pal Program.

Mason, who was named Nebraska State Poet in 2019, will lead a tour, accompanied by other poets from Lincoln and Omaha. At the first five events, Mason will be joined by poets Zedeka Poindexter and Joe from Long Island as the group reads poetry, discusses writing and establishes ongoing communication with audience members.

“We hope to start conversations between poets from different parts of the state and different backgrounds,” Mason said. “I’ll have all three poets on the tour read poems about our lives and our experiences and, hopefully, teachers, students and other writers invited will also read with us. Then there will be discussion about our poems and writing, with communication encouraged afterward.”

Long term, Mason hopes the program encourages published and nonpublished writers to “... trade poems and keep talking.”

He intends to set up additional three-community tours in February and March, and possibly next autumn. Interested community leaders who would like to bring the Nebraska Poetry Pen Pal Program to their local libraries, schools, correctional facilities and other community centers should contact Mason at mtmason@gmail.com.

AAP recently awarded a combined total of $1.1 million to Poet Laureate Fellows to support their respective 2023 public poetry programs, including Mason. Through its Poets Laureate Fellowship program, AAP is the largest financial supporter of poets in the nation, awarding a total of $4.35 million in fellowships to 81 poets laureate since 2019, plus $250,000+ to local 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations that have supported the Fellows’ projects. Learn more about AAP at poets.org.

The Nebraska State Poet is a partnership between Humanities Nebraska, the Nebraska Arts Council, the Nebraska Library Commission and Nebraska’s governor. More information about Humanities Nebraska, Mason and the Nebraska Poetry Pen Pal Program is available at humanitiesnebraska.org.