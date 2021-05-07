State Parliamentarians workshop offered May 15

Nebraska State Association of Parliamentarians will host its annual workshop, "Standing Rules and Policies: Investigating the Details," virtually via Zoom from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. including breaks on Saturday, May 15.

Primary presenter Ann Guiberson, a professional registered parliamentarian, serves clients across the U.S. as a parliamentarian and presenter. She says that parliamentary procedure is a tool that should be used in a practical manner to fit the needs of any organization.