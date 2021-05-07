 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
State Parliamentarians workshop offered May 15
0 comments

State Parliamentarians workshop offered May 15

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Nebraska State Association of Parliamentarians will host its annual workshop, "Standing Rules and Policies: Investigating the Details," virtually via Zoom from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. including breaks on Saturday, May 15.

Primary presenter Ann Guiberson, a professional registered parliamentarian, serves clients across the U.S. as a parliamentarian and presenter. She says that parliamentary procedure is a tool that should be used in a practical manner to fit the needs of any organization.

For information and a registration brochure, contact Cindy Lugan at clugan@hotmail.com or 402-310-8951.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News