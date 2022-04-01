State of the market

What does the rise in interest rates mean? Home buyers have been blessed with percentage rates in the 2’s and 3’s for the last couple of years. Almost free money. Now, however, we are seeing rates growing north of 4 percent, with predictions of even higher. To put it in perspective, my wife and I bought our first home in the 1980s at 17 percent adjustable-rate interest. It could have gone up!

What does this all mean? I asked Deb Melichar, a lender with Charter West, to boil it down. She reports: An average-priced house of $250,000 with 20 percent down, including escrow for property tax and insurance, at 5 percent interest (with good credit scores), would cost the homebuyer approximately $1,700 per month. At 4 percent, that monthly payment would be about $1,580 per month. So, we are talking about each possible 1 percent interest hike costing a buyer about $120 more per month.

When lenders take this into account, it may reduce the buying power of that person trying to qualify for a loan. Lenders look at interest rates and income vs. debt ratios. In a market that keeps going up (lately in double digits), a buyer may be looking at lower-priced homes. A buyer who could qualify for a $250,000 home might no longer be able to afford that same home if interest rates continue to rise.

As of today, there are fewer than 90 available homes for sale in Lincoln. Half are over $300,000. It continues to be a seller’s market. For example, a couple weeks ago, we tendered an offer for one of our buyers, 10 percent over asking, with no inspections. We were up against 16 other offers, and we didn’t get it. A week later, we were able to find them a home, and we are now under contract.

This is a highly competitive market, with aggressive buyers. You need a seasoned agent on your side if you are to succeed. If you are looking to buy or sell, please contact us, and we are happy to help.

YOUR TEAM – Rich Rodenburg – 402-440-7570 I Kim Soucie – 402-440-9199

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0