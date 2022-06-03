State of residential real estate

In Lincoln right now, only 145 available existing homes are for sale. That number is up from 86 at the beginning of April, but still very low, especially compared to over 250 for sale at this time two years ago, and over 500 six years ago.

These 145 homes for sale are of every type – some townhomes, all styles, and in every price range. For instance, if potential buyers tell me that they need to be under $300,000, and they want a three-bed, two-bath ranch with a two-car garage in southeast Lincoln, that trims it down to four. If their maximum spending power is $250,000, only one fits the bill.

That said, homes are coming on the market every day. And getting sold quickly. Currently 624 existing homes are under contract (pending), meaning they are just waiting the four to six weeks typical to close. If I use the same criteria as above (three-bed, two-bath, under $300,000, etc.), 66 such homes have either closed this year or are waiting for the closing date.

What this means is that the market is still a seller’s market, and buyers need to be aggressive to find their dream home. My partner Kim Soucie and I are ready to send you homes that meet your wants and needs, and to show them to you as they are listed. Ready to write, if you are.

For sellers, we are still in a market where the median time it takes to find a buyer, often over asking price, is two days. We need more homes for sale. If you are thinking of downsizing, moving to a retirement community or selling a rental, the time is right to maximize your potential.

It is never too early to start the process of buying or selling. No pressure. We are here to tell you what your house might be worth, if selling, and start an automated search for your perfect home. No dumb questions. We would love to help you look forward to your next move.

Rich Rodenburg – Realtor, Partner, Associate Broker

402-440-7570

