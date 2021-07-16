State Historical Society Foundation elects board members

The Nebraska State Historical Society Foundation (NSHSF) has elected seven new members to the NSHSF board of directors.

New board members include Brian Croft, Sally Ganem, Roger Lempke, Helen Raikes, Dawn Rockey, Larry Small and Randa Zalman.

“We are very pleased to welcome our seven new members to the board,” said Leslie Fattig, executive director at NSHSF. “These individuals bring a diverse background to the Nebraska State Historical Society Foundation. I am excited to work with them, and I know they will all play a vital role in continuing our mission of preserving Nebraska’s history for future generations.”

Croft has spent the last 15 years teaching composition, literature and Nebraska history at Western Nebraska Community College in Scottsbluff.

Sally Ganem served as Nebraska’s first lady from 2005 to 2015, when her husband, Dave Heineman, was Nebraska’s governor. Ganem currently sits on the Fremont City Council.

Former Lt. Gen. Lempke retired in January 2020 after serving as the director for military affairs for Sens. Deb Fischer and Mike Johanns.

Raikes, Ph.D., is Willa Cather professor emeritus of child, youth and family studies at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.