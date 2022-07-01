State Historical Society Foundation awards grant to Lux

Lux Center for the Arts is one of 27 communities across Nebraska to receive a grant from the Nebraska State Historical Society Foundation (NSHSF).

“Many thanks to you and NSHSF for the grant in support of the Lux’s 45th anniversary display about Gladys Lux,” said Katie A. Joseph, Lux Center for the Arts board member. “Her approach to arts education remains as relevant today as it was in 1977 – maybe even more so. Thanks for your help in spreading that message.”

NSHSF received 88 grant applications requesting $147,000 to fulfill needs such as conserving collections, public programming, outreach, exhibits, promoting facilities and services, promoting tourism and visitation, school programs and resources for the classroom, and managing collections.

The Statewide Grants Program was developed in July 2020 with the guidance of Michael J. Smith, former CEO of the Nebraska State Historical Society, now called History Nebraska, to fulfill a funding need for local historical and educational organizations in Nebraska. Thanks to an initial donation from the D F Dillon Foundation as well as donations from numerous individuals, NSHSF was able to award a total of $25,000 for these second-year grants. Grants from this program help organizations such as museums, historical societies and libraries with core education, preservation and interpretive programs about community history. The goal for 2023 is to award $50,000 in grants.

“We continue to strengthen our relationship with local historical organizations through our WanderNebraska and Statewide Grants Program,” said Leslie Fattig, executive director at the Nebraska State Historical Society Foundation. “Many of these organizations do not receive government support from counties or municipalities, so they are left searching locally for funds to serve school classes, prepare exhibits, process and preserve artifacts, and undertake activities such as lectures and museum festivals. We’re thrilled to be able to help these invaluable organizations achieve their goals, and we are excited to continue the Statewide Grants Program into the future.”

To donate or to learn more about the NSHSF Statewide Grants Program, visit www.nshsf.org/statewide-grants-program/

