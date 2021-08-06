 Skip to main content
State Historical Society Foundation awards $400K to History Nebraska
State Historical Society Foundation awards $400K to History Nebraska

The Nebraska State Historical Society Foundation has awarded $401,428 in fiscal year 2020-21 to support programs at History Nebraska.

Programs that received funding include:

The Gerald R. Ford Conservation Center - $229,076

Support for conservation assistants’ salaries, and maintenance services and repairs through the James Paxson Fund.

The Gerald R. Ford Conservation Center - $123,744

Support for the Paintings Lab through the Paintings Conservation Endowment Fund.

Nebraska Marker Project - $7,405

Support for repair and replacement of Nebraska’s historical markers.

History Nebraska Collections - $1,034

For acquisition of officers' quarters at Ft. Robinson Boudoir Cards through the Lux Acquisition Fund.

Professional Development for Staff at History Nebraska - $18,350

The Johnson Endowment Fund - $1,591

Treatment and conservation of a John Falter painting.

Lux History Endowment – $2,750

Registration fees for 55 students to attend Nebraska National History Day.

For more information, contact Leslie Fattig, executive director, at lfattig@nshsf.org or 402-435-3535.

