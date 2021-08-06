State Historical Society Foundation awards $400K to History Nebraska

The Nebraska State Historical Society Foundation has awarded $401,428 in fiscal year 2020-21 to support programs at History Nebraska.
Programs that received funding include:
The Gerald R. Ford Conservation Center - $229,076
Support for conservation assistants’ salaries, and maintenance services and repairs through the James Paxson Fund.
The Gerald R. Ford Conservation Center - $123,744
Support for the Paintings Lab through the Paintings Conservation Endowment Fund.
Nebraska Marker Project - $7,405
Support for repair and replacement of Nebraska’s historical markers.
History Nebraska Collections - $1,034
For acquisition of officers' quarters at Ft. Robinson Boudoir Cards through the Lux Acquisition Fund.
Professional Development for Staff at History Nebraska - $18,350
The Johnson Endowment Fund - $1,591
Treatment and conservation of a John Falter painting.
Lux History Endowment – $2,750
Registration fees for 55 students to attend Nebraska National History Day.
For more information, contact Leslie Fattig, executive director, at lfattig@nshsf.org or 402-435-3535.