Martha Durr, Nebraska’s state climatologist, will speak about climate change and how it is expected to affect Nebraska at a Thursday, May 4, meeting at Saint Paul United Methodist Church, 1144 M St.

After the meeting, which will begin at 7 p.m., time will be available for questions.

The public is welcome. Access to the meeting will be through the main church doors in the middle of the block on M Street between 11th and 12th streets. Refreshments will be served after the meeting.