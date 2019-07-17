{{featured_button_text}}
State Champions

Lincoln Sox 13U Majors won the Nebraska State Tournament July 5-7 in Omaha and in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Team members are (front row, from left) Will Flege, Gage Frederick, Cade Vanis, Maddox Meyer, Alex Ohnoutka, Mason Ford; (back row, from left) Keegan Walters, Barrett Goff, Carter Mick, Ty Takahashi, Isaiah O’Brien and Ian Woita.

 COURTESY PHOTO
