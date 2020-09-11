State Bar Foundation offers Kids Voting-Nebraska ABC

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Kids Voting-Nebraska ABC is a new civics education program offered by the Nebraska State Bar Foundation.

Kids Voting, which provides nonpartisan lessons, resources, educational tools and hands-on activities, can be found at the Foundation’s website at nebarfnd.org/civics-education/kids-voting-nebraska-abc.

“In the 2016 presidential election year, 63 percent of the eligible voting population in Nebraska turned out to vote. While that’s above the national average, the Bar Foundation would like to improve that percentage," said Steve Guenzel of Lincoln, president of the Bar Foundation. "We believe Kids Voting-Nebraska ABC will create awareness and help instill lifelong voting habits in these kids when they reach voting age.”

The goals of Kids Voting-Nebraska ABC are to promote family conversations about citizenship, create lifelong voting habits and increase voter turnout, Guenzel added.

Kids Voting is adaptable for in-person learning, distance learning and home schooling, and includes activities that involve families. Curricula is designed for K-12 students in the following groupings: K-2, 3-5, 6-8 and 9-12. The online resources are provided free to school districts, schools, teachers and parents.