StarTran to resume full service July 23

StarTran will resume full bus service beginning Thursday, July 23. The City of Lincoln will continue to offer free fares until further notice.

“Nearly 7,000 people depend on StarTran every day to connect to jobs, food, education and medical services,” said Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird. “We thank our riders for being patient and understanding of the changes in bus service during the pandemic. Please be assured that StarTran is taking all necessary precautions to provide this essential service while keeping our drivers and our patrons healthy.”

Weekday and Saturday bus service and the Downtown Trolley will all resume normal daily operation. UNL bus routes 24-Holdrege and 25-Vine service will continue to operate on the summer schedule. UNL routes 22-NIC City and 23-NIC East will not operate until further notice. VANLNK and On-Demand service also remains unchanged.