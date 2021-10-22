 Skip to main content
StarTran offers free Boo at the Zoo shuttle service
Witch's Hat station

Mike and Maggie Elsener walk through the Lincoln Children Zoo's Witch's Hat station with their children Alice and Graham Oct. 27, 2020 at Boo at the Zoo. This year's event is planned for Tuesday through Saturday, Oct. 26-30.

 PHOTO BY JOHN SCHWANINGER

StarTran will provide free shuttle bus service to the Lincoln Children’s Zoo trick-or-treat celebration, Boo at the Zoo, from Tuesday, Oct. 26 through Saturday, Oct. 30.

Shuttles will run about every 20 minutes from 4:15 p.m. to 9:15 p.m. each day from these locations:

• Lincoln High School south parking lots between 22nd and 23rd streets along the Randolph Bypass and on the east side of the school along Capitol Parkway; and

• Antelope Park parking lots near the playground on Veterans Memorial Drive and on the south side of Auld Pavilion on Memorial Drive. Shuttle pickup is on the north side of Auld Pavilion near the playground.

For more information, contact StarTran at 402-476-1234 or visit transit.lincoln.ne.gov. For more information on Boo at the Zoo, visit lincolnzoo.org.

