Related to this story
Most Popular
The challenges of awarding money to deserving nonprofits through the grant application process can be daunting under the best circumstances. W…
Lincoln’s Symphony Orchestra will return to the concert stage virtually for its annual "Deck the Halls" performance Sunday, Dec. 6.
Sponsored by Sunrise Optimists and Neighborhood Extra
A unique exhibit of work by seven artists will open Friday, Dec. 4, from 6-9 p.m. in Noyes’ Focus Gallery at 119 S. Ninth St.
Lincoln Community Playhouse will present "A Visit from St. Nicholas," a family comedy by Lowell Swortzel, free to the community Dec. 10-13, 17-20.
During December, four artists from the Noyes Art Gallery will exhibit work in the Nebraska State Office Building lobby at 301 Centennial Mall …
To honor Nebraska author Bess Streeter Aldrich and recognize outstanding writing, the Bess Streeter Aldrich Foundation announces its 2021 Shor…
Madison Kiani, a member of the Colgate University Class of 2022, has earned the spring 2020 Dean's Award with Distinction.