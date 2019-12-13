Star City Optimist Youth Foundation update

The Star City Optimist Youth Foundation (SCOYF) functions to coordinate the joint activities of four Lincoln Optimist Clubs. While each club also conducts its own activities, over the past year, these club volunteers have joined together and accomplished many activities that have touched the lives of thousands of Lincoln area children.
Here are some of the ways SCOYF has helped kids and recognized youth volunteers this past year:
ACADEMIC DECATHLON
• An estimated 450 students from 49 high schools participated in Academic Decathlon scrimmages, regional and state competitions administered by Optimists across the state.
SCOYF members hosted both a scrimmage and regional contest at Pius X High School.
YMCA MIT
• SCOYF volunteers helped the YMCA during its Midwest Invitational Basketball Tournament that brought nearly 4,000 boys and girls from throughout the region to Lincoln.
FUN DAY IN THE PARK
• Over 10 children and their families enjoyed games and lunch at the Saratoga School playground in April.
PITCH, HIT AND RUN
• 105 contestants competed at four local softball/baseball contests.
• 45 Nebraska/Iowa local winners competed in our Kansas City Royals’ Sectional contest at the Optimist Youth Sports Complex. Four of our winners qualified for the K.C. Team contest, and one went on to place second in the nation during All-Star week.
HOMER’S HEROES
• 94 special needs baseball players competed on eight teams of 5- to 17-year-olds during the program’s 28th year. Highlights included playing at Haymarket Park with the Saltdog players and during the Cornhusker State Games. Special thanks to the Junior Saltdogs and Foundation Building Materials (formerly Lincoln Drywall) for their continued financial and moral support. The fourth annual “alumni” game was rained out in July.
OPTIMIST YOUTH SPORTS COMPLEX
• Nearly 1,500 baseball or softball games and practices were held during the complex’s 16th year.
CHILDHOOD CANCER CAMPAIGN (CCC)
• Eight families on the SCOYF Childhood Cancer Family Registry each received over $250 in financial support to assist them during the holidays. To nominate a family for the Registry, call Chyrel Kritikos at 402-314-3880.
2019 FOOTBALL CONTESTS
• Over 160 boys and girls participated in four local Tri-Star Football Punt, Pass & Kick contests.
• 121 winners from 16 Nebraska Optimist Clubs competed in the Nebraska District Tri-Star finals at Abel Stadium on the Nebraska Wesleyan campus.
AWARDS BANQUET
• Athletic contest winners and community volunteers are recognized each fall during the annual Friend of Youth Awards Banquet. 2019 recipients were Jim Hansen – Bob Lund Sportsmanship Award for his activities with Babe Ruth/Junior Saltdogs Baseball, Hartley Doane Mentor Award winner Judi Yost for her TeamMates efforts, Corporate Award recipient Leon’s Gourmet Grocer for community activities including Lincoln Youth Football, and Foundation Leadership Award winner Judy Klusman for her Childhood Cancer Campaign efforts.
We invite anyone interested in providing youth with additional chances for success to explore membership in one of our clubs: www.starcityoptimists.org.