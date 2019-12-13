Star City Optimist Youth Foundation update

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

• 45 Nebraska/Iowa local winners competed in our Kansas City Royals’ Sectional contest at the Optimist Youth Sports Complex. Four of our winners qualified for the K.C. Team contest, and one went on to place second in the nation during All-Star week.

HOMER’S HEROES

• 94 special needs baseball players competed on eight teams of 5- to 17-year-olds during the program’s 28th year. Highlights included playing at Haymarket Park with the Saltdog players and during the Cornhusker State Games. Special thanks to the Junior Saltdogs and Foundation Building Materials (formerly Lincoln Drywall) for their continued financial and moral support. The fourth annual “alumni” game was rained out in July.

OPTIMIST YOUTH SPORTS COMPLEX

• Nearly 1,500 baseball or softball games and practices were held during the complex’s 16th year.

CHILDHOOD CANCER CAMPAIGN (CCC)

• Eight families on the SCOYF Childhood Cancer Family Registry each received over $250 in financial support to assist them during the holidays. To nominate a family for the Registry, call Chyrel Kritikos at 402-314-3880.

2019 FOOTBALL CONTESTS