Star City Bettys visit, donate to namesake zoo animals

Star City Bettys, an area-wide club for anyone named Betty, Betsy, Elizabeth or Lizzy, visited their namesakes at the Lincoln Children’s Zoo on Wednesday, Sept. 28.

The group met Betty, the Galapagos tortoise, and Betty, the red panda. These two Bettys were made honorary members of the Star City Bettys.

During their zoo visit, the club members met John Chapo, president emeritus, and presented him with a $500 check for the care and well-being of the two new honorary member Bettys, as well as several individual donations, including one from a Bettye in Kentucky.

Chartered in 1996, the purpose of the Star City Bettys is to bring together people named Betty, Betsy, Elizabeth or Lizzy, or any “Betty wannabes,” and to promote friendship among this group. The club’s motto remains simply “She’s a Betty.”

The Star City Bettys club hosts monthly luncheon meetings all year. The club’s next event is on Friday, Oct. 21, and will be a luncheon tea and tour of The Elms, author Bess Streeter Aldrich’s 100-year-old home in Elmwood, Nebraska. Advance paid reservations are required. Annual club membership is $15 and is open to anyone interested in joining. For more information, call BettyLou at 402-430-2708.