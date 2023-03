Star City Bettys & Friends will host a special Spring celebration at “Screamers,” 803 Q Street on Wednesday, April 19, beginning at 11 a.m. The event will feature a buffet lunch and musical entertainment.

They will perform many of the great classic songs, including those you know and can sing along to. Tickets are $35, which are all inclusive, and must be purchased by March 31. For information or tickets, please contact Betty at 402-450-0198 or Betty Lou at 402-430-2708.