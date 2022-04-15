Star City Bettys Club convention April 23

Star City Bettys, an area-wide club, will host the 24th convention of the Bettys of Nebraska at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 23, at Hillcrest Country Club, 9401 East O St.

The event will feature lunch, a silent auction, entertainment by the Lincoln Ukulele Group, and lots of door prizes and raffles.

The Star City Bettys was organized by five women named Betty in Lincoln in October 1995, when the founders placed a newspaper ad inviting all Bettys to the first meeting at the Garden Café. The group's purpose is to bring together anyone named Betty, Betsy, Elizabeth or Lizzy, or any “Betty wannabes,” and to promote friendship among this group. The club’s motto remains simply, “She’s a Betty.”

More than 100 Bettys from across the state attended the first convention hosted by the Star City Bettys in April 1996. The organization often participated in the Star City Holiday Parade, winning several awards over the years. Members of various Nebraska Bettys clubs were recognized and featured in the New York Times in 1998, Good Housekeeping in March 1999, and on an extended segment of CBS Sunday Morning on May 6, 2012.

Star City Bettys holds monthly meetings all year long. Annual membership is $15 and is open to any woman interested in joining.

Registration information is available by calling BettyLou at 402-430-2708. Mention “Neighborhood Extra” for a special discount!

