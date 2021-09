Star City Area Parliamentarians will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 27, at Scooter's Coffee, 84th and Van Dorn streets.

The study session will be on Chapter VI, Section 12 - "Amend by Creating and Filling Blanks and Discussion of RONR 12:51," presented by Lynna Gene Cook, PRP. The group uses the "Robert's Rules of Order" newly revised 12th edition.

The public is welcome at no cost. No registration necessary. For more information, contact Cindy at 402-310-8951.

