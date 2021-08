Star City Area Parliamentarians will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 23, at Rock'n Joe Coffee, 5025 Lindberg St. (84th and Glynoaks Drive).

The study session will be on Chapter V, "The Main Motion," and Chapter VI, Section 12 - "Amend" from the new edition of "Robert's Rules of Order." Study guides will be available.

The public is welcome at no cost. No registration necessary. For more information, contact Cindy at 402-310-8951.

