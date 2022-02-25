Star City Area Parliamentarians to meet Monday

Star City Area Parliamentarians will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 28, on Zoom.

Everyone interested in parliamentary procedure is invited to connect at no charge to this meeting, which will focus on meeting the needs of a president when presiding. The goal is to help the presider feel at ease while presiding, give encouragement and provide positive feedback.

Each participant will have the opportunity to "preside" over (at least) one motion in a mock meeting. Presiding scripts (at beginning level skill) have been prepared. They will cover:

• A main motion (found in Robert’s Rules of Order Newly Revised 12th Edition (RONR) Section 4.1, 4.2, 4:15, 4:25 and 4:40);

• A motion to amend the main motion by adding (RONR Section 12.35-12:39); and

• The subsidiary motion Postpone Indefinitely (RONR Section 11:6-8).

Contact Cindy at clugan@hotmail.com or text 402-310-8951 for the zoom link.

