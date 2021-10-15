Stamp Collecting Day event Oct. 24 at College View

Collectors of postage stamps will find more stamps than they can count at Lincoln’s third annual fall Stamp Collecting Day on Sunday, Oct. 24, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sponsored by the Lincoln Stamp Club, the fall Stamp Collecting Day will take place at College View Adventist Church, 4801 Prescott Ave. Parking and admission are free. The venue is barrier-free.

The show will feature tens of thousands of postage stamps from the U.S. and around the world on sale at bargain prices: penny stamps for youth and nickel stamps for adults, and stamps by the bucket at $1 for youth and $5 for adults.

Lincoln Stamp Club members will demonstrate how to use stamp collecting tools, including tongs, catalogs, mounts, albums, perforation gauges, watermarking trays, UV lights for phosphorescent tagging identification, and color guides.

To learn more about the show and the Lincoln Stamp Club, visit www.lincolnstampclub.org or e-mail questions@lincolnstampclub.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0