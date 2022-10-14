Stamp Collecting Day event Oct. 23 at College View

Postage stamp collectors will find more stamps than they can count at Lincoln’s fourth annual fall Stamp Collecting Day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23.

Sponsored by the Lincoln Stamp Club, the Stamp Collecting Day event will take place at College View Adventist Church, 4801 Prescott Ave. Parking and admission are free, and door prizes will be given. The venue is barrier-free.

The show will feature tens of thousands of postage stamps from the U.S. and around the world on sale at bargain prices: penny stamps for youth and nickel stamps for adults, and stamps by the bucket at $1 for kids and $5 for adults.

Sales of stamp albums, stamp packets, covers and other collectibles will be available. Lincoln Stamp Club members will also provide free evaluations of stamp collections.

To learn more about the show and the Lincoln Stamp Club, visit www.lincolnstampclub.org.