St. Mark’s Fall Craft Fair Oct. 22

The St. Mark’s United Methodist Church Fall Craft Fair is back in a new format. Forty-seven craft fair vendors from southeast Nebraska will set up in the Family Life Center on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

The event will include an array of crafts including jewelry, glasswork, woodworking and pottery.

The Waffleman will serve breakfast and lunch from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. The United Women in Faith will sell kolaches from Gratitude Bakery as well as pie.

Admission is $5 or two cans of food. Both the admission fee and canned food will be donated to the St. Mark’s Food Pantry.

St. Mark’s is located at 8550 Pioneers Blvd. Use door No. 7 on the east side of the church for entry into the craft fair.