Find wonderful handcrafted gifts for all of the special people in your life -- featuring a variety of fall, Halloween, Nebraska and Thanksgiving items -- at the St. Elizabeth/Nebraska Heart Auxiliary Fall Craft Fair.
Come early for best selection on Thursday, Oct. 3 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (or until sold out) on the first-level walkway near St. Elizabeth Admissions.
Cash, checks and credit cards will be accepted. Funds raised will support Pediatric Place at St. Elizabeth and the Canopy Ambulance Entrance at Nebraska Heart.