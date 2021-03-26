Spring takes flight

“To every thing there is a season, and a time to every purpose under the heaven” is an often-quoted verse found in Ecclesiastes 3:1-8. Inspired, my husband and I decided to drive west and experience the sandhill cranes migration, one of Nebraska’s seasonal reminders of how winter fades and spring arrives.

Not being early birds (no pun intended), we opted for daytime exploring and used a brochure along with local recommendations to select the prime crane-occupied fields. These sites had only remnants of corn stalks standing, abandoned seeds available to nourish the hungry flocks. Red-capped cranes were everywhere … simply unbelievable. They danced; they courted in strange tribal signals; they crowded together; they never, ever stopped warbling.

Close to sunset, we joined other bird watchers on an overpass spanning the Platte River … and waited. One must understand that these armies of cranes have built-in alert systems and intuitively stop whatever they are doing to rise together, take flight … and find lodging for the night on the sand bars of the Platte. Cranes are incredibly and unbelievably coordinated. Most humans are challenged to sync their watches, and to witness birds having this innate talent is unthinkable.