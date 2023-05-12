Every spring and fall, the Home Builders Association of Lincoln organizes a Parade of Homes for the public, offering potential homebuyers a great opportunity to walk through new homes and meet the builders. Beginning Mother’s Day, May 14, through Sunday, May 21, homes will be open weeknights from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
The event is free and features a number of local home building companies at various locations around Lincoln.
HBAL has promoted the home building and remodeling industries in Lincoln since 1951. For more information about HBAL and the Spring Parade of Homes, including the 2023 Spring Parade guidebook, visit hbal.org.