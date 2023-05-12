Every spring and fall, the Home Builders Association of Lincoln organizes a Parade of Homes for the public, offering potential homebuyers a great opportunity to walk through new homes and meet the builders. Beginning Mother’s Day, May 14, through Sunday, May 21, homes will be open weeknights from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.