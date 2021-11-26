Spring Creek Prairie Holiday Open House Dec. 5

Spring Creek Prairie Audubon Center’s annual Holiday Open House will be back in person this year Sunday, Dec. 5, from 1-4 p.m. at the center, located just south of Denton, Nebraska, at 11700 SW 100th St.

“We are so excited to invite everyone back to the center for this annual tradition,” said Jason St. Sauver, senior education manager for Spring Creek Prairie Audubon Center. “We want to say thank you for such a great year, and wish everyone a safe and happy holiday season while providing some great music, activities and treats.”

Local bluegrass band Arbor Road will perform live music, while people of all ages can make and take home holiday decorations made from recycled materials. The outdoor trails will be open for a winter walkabout through the tallgrass prairie.

All Holiday Open House attendees will be required to wear a mask as the event is indoors. Also, to help keep everyone safe, the event’s cider and snacks are being planned differently this year with “Out-Cider” – hot apple cider on the outside patio – along with homemade treats in to-go bags instead of eaten on site.

Admission is free. For more information, visit springcreek.audubon.org/events or email scp@audubon.org.

