Spring Creek Prairie Audubon Center returns to regular hours

As local pandemic conditions continue to improve, on Monday, June 21, the Spring Creek Prairie Audubon Center near Denton will return to regular hours of operation for the visitor center: Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.; and Saturday-Sunday, 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

The Audubon Center has shifted its weekend hours to mornings, anticipating more visitation during these times because of the hot summer weather.

As of Thursday, June 10, masks are no longer required to be worn indoors or outdoors for fully vaccinated people. Everyone is welcome, and the Center's staff members ask guests to use their own discretion in wearing face coverings.

