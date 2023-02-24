Journeys through Chamber Music: A Spring Concert Series will feature a mix of local and international artists in a series of collaborative performances at 3 p.m. Sundays -- Feb. 26, March 26 and May 7 -- at St. Mark's on the Campus Episcopal Church, 1309 R St.

Following is the schedule:

Feb. 26 - "Winterreise" featuring Trent Poley and Dr. Paul Zeller.

March 26 - "Dr. Season Cowley in a Clarinet Recital" with Dr. Paul Zeller.

May 7 - "A Spring Pot Pourri Recital" featuring Riley Beranek (cello), Bridget Hill (flute) and Trio Dulcis Disputatio - Sanda Masic (flute), Gabriel Forero (viola) and Dr. Sarka Stehnova (piano).

The events are free and open to the public. Performances will also be livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube. For more information, see www.paulzeller.com.