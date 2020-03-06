Spring Ceili Irish dance March 8

The Lincoln Irish Dancers' 22nd annual Ceili (KAY-lee), which simply means "party" in Gaelic, the Irish language, will be Sunday, March 8 from 6:30-9 p.m. in the St. Patrick's School gym, 6111 Morrill Ave.

Learn how to Irish dance in a family-friendly atmosphere. A free basic Irish steps class will be offered from 5:30-6 p.m. All dances will be called by Susan Ritta of KZUM's Thunder on the Plains radio program. No partner or prior dance experience is needed. All dancing is in groups.

The Ceili includes a raffle, live band, free refreshments, and new this year - the Irish Market - where Irish items are sold outright. Whether you dance or like to sit and listen, you'll enjoy live Irish music from the Rivertown String Band. LID will perform at intermission. Celebrate St. Patrick's Day the traditional way with song and dance!

For more details and to buy tickets, visit lincolnirishdancers.org or Facebook.