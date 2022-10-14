Splash of color planned for Noyes’ Third Friday show

The Noyes Art Gallery will open a new show featuring 10 of the gallery’s artists from 5-8:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21. The exhibit will feature images vibrating with color, including 3-D work.

The gallery will livestream the opening on Facebook at 7 p.m., and the work will be on display at the gallery during regular hours Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., until the end of October.

The show will feature work by Dana Clements, one Noyes’ younger artists. Clements’ work explores fantastical creatures and nature’s beauty, using paint to depict the colorful aspects of both.

Other artists in the show are: Kevin Baker (sculpture and painting), Kristine Behrens (pottery and painting), Joni Brown (painting), Erin Davidson (epoxy and painting), Trish Earley (painting), Lori French (stained glass and painting), Maryellen Fulton (painting), Jeri Kuhn (paper quilling) and Julia Noyes (painting).

While at the gallery, located at 119 S. Ninth St., attendees are encouraged to check out the other art as well as the studios upstairs. You can also view artist websites and follow the Noyes Facebook Page and Instagram.

Noyes offers interest-free layaway, curbside pickup, free delivery and installation, and one-time in-home consultation by taking artwork to a patron to view work in his/her personal space.