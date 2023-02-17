Bethany Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 1645 N. Cotner Blvd., will display the artwork of Glenda Dietrich Moore during the Lenten season, Feb. 22-April 9.

The show is titled “Spirit Meditations” and features mixed media on paper.

Dietrich Moore gives visual expression to her personal sense of the Spirit of God while inviting the viewer’s exploration of Spirit. Paintings include titles such as “Flowing Spirit,” “Spirit of Light,” “Spirit Rising” and “Embracing Spirit.” The exhibit invokes each viewer’s own spiritual experiences, responses and meditations.

Dietrich Moore paints mainly with transparent watercolor on paper. In this show, she uses metallic paints and inks along with watercolor to point to that which transcends earthly existence.

She says, “I occasionally paint in response to a devotional thought or scripture without a specific image in mind. The paintbrush in my hand abstractly ‘plays’ and interacts with the watercolor paint. Sometimes images begin to appear, and I partner with that image to help it become more concrete, often with unintended, yet pleasing, results.”

Dietrich Moore is a Lincoln native. She holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in painting and drawing, and a Master of Divinity degree. She teaches watercolor classes at Southeast Community College, and leads creativity and spirituality retreats at St. Benedict Center in Schuyler. More of her works may be seen at www.GlendaDietrich.com.

The exhibit is open on Sunday mornings. For information regarding viewing hours during the week, contact office@bcclincoln.com or call the church at 402-466-1957.