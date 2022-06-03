Spend time with your cat outside with a catio

It’s officially spring! The birds are chirping, the bunnies are hopping, the squirrels are scurrying – and your cat is most likely glued to cat TV, aka your windows and doors, just trying to keep up with the local critter social scene.

You may be asking yourself, “Wouldn’t my cat love to go outside?” Yes, perhaps it would. People like to sit on patios when the weather is nice, and cats can safely enjoy this sensory delight with something called a catio!

What is a catio?

Catios are enclosures that allow indoor cats to safely get a taste of the great outdoors. The idea is to offer your housecat mental and physical enrichment while also keeping it out of harm's way.

Catio tips

Premade catios are available to purchase from many retailers. A quick Google search will yield a variety of results starting around $150 and going all the way up to $800+. If that is out of your price range, there are some more affordable tent-style options that may work for you.

Are you a builder? Consider constructing your own catio! Make sure your design will give your cat access to shade, includes durable screen materials, and is made using pet-safe paint and building materials.

Once your catio is set up, add in some cat toys, scratchers, mats, cat safe plants and a water bowl – everything your cat will need to have the best day ever.

Safety reminders

It’s a good idea to always supervise your cats while they are enjoying their catio. Check to make sure there are no toxic plants or chemicals near your catio and that the catio has not developed any holes or loose spots from which a cat could escape.

