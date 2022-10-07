Spectrum gives back to Center for People in Need

On her first day on the job as executive director of the Center for People in Need, Macala Carter received an unusual phone call from the regional Spectrum organization – an offer of $50,000 to improve the center’s work force program, plus volunteer help to refurbish the facility.

“I really wasn’t sure it was real. In fact, I was a little skeptical,” Carter says.

But this past weekend, Spectrum employees indeed arrived for a cleanup of the interior and exterior of the center – and presented a check for $50,000, followed soon after with a contribution of 50 tablets, a Smart Board and free high-speed internet.

“It turned out to be a rare opportunity to form a unique partnership,” Carter says. “It felt like winning Publishers Clearing House … Spectrum has been amazing. In reality, there are so many great businesses out there that want to support people who need more, who take part of their revenue to give back to communities. Spectrum’s contribution is truly remarkable and incredibly humbling. It fills me with joy.”

Wes Shirley, one of the communications directors for the Midwest area of Spectrum, explains: “This program not only supports the Center for People in Need, but also creates an opportunity for our employees to give back. If you do something to help somebody – if you give your employees an opportunity to give to the greater good, a chance to support the community where they live and work – it gives them a sense of satisfaction and pride, like helping out a complete stranger.”

Spectrum launched Lincoln’s initiative with a volunteer beautification day last weekend, helping spruce up planter boxes and paint parking lots – and overhauling the computer lab, which is part of the Spectrum Community Center Assist program, which aims to improve 100 communities by the end of 2025.

“We also made the official presentation of $50,000 – money targeted toward the center’s workforce development," Shirley says. "We see it as an investment to help people across the country find stable employment.”

Carter says the partnership has been unique: “They have been hands-on from the very beginning. No Zoom. No virtual tours. They actually flew out to see our center and got a sense of what we needed. I think that speaks volumes.”

Spectrum encourages community centers to tailor the money to their individual program needs, Carter says. “We see this as a way to lift up our workforce program – to provide individuals in poverty more opportunities to go out into the workforce and find quality jobs.”

The center’s current job skills program focuses on education, training and certification, featuring facets such as:

• Opening Doors, a re-entry program for individuals who have been incarcerated (with job skills training in areas like welding and forklift operation, but also soft skills in resume writing and interview building).

• English Language Learner program, which features a partnership with Southeast Community College for free tuition.

• Edu-tech, offering Google certifications in Information Technology – aligned with Lincoln employers interested in center graduates.

“We have chosen to begin using the Spectrum dollars by reinvesting in the computer classrooms – new computers, classroom chairs and tables,” Carter says. “Right now we have 24 computers – five don’t work, and the others are aging fast. We want our computer classrooms to be fully functional and operational, modern spaces with dignity and pride, inviting for people to come here.”

After that, she said, “We could really start dreaming. We see 1,700 people a week – numbers growing week to week – and I’d like to ask our clients what they need to get a better life.”

Shirley continues: “There are lots of ways for companies to give back to the community, but we wanted to look at the big picture … and we believe helping people find work, training them to be great employees anywhere in the community, focuses on where we can make the biggest impact.”

Spectrum has already launched these programs across the country in communities large and small, rural and urban.

“We like to focus on community centers, because they seem to be the hallmark of any city where people get together and grow,” Shirley says, noting Spectrum had previously partnered with the Center for People in Need and recognized the high quality of its work.

Carter sums it up: “We would not be here if not for the generosity of this entire community, donors and volunteers, individuals and corporations, businesses like Spectrum. These are people who want to give back and serve in the full circle of the community of Lincoln.”

Spectrum is a connectivity provider/technology innovator with more than 250 employees serving 100 communities across Nebraska – from Scottsbluff to Falls City.