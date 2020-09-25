Speck addresses ethics heading into election

In these days of politics and party polarization heading into a national election, drawing upon ethics to help with decisions and choices could prove beneficial.
At least that’s the way Kate Speck from the University of Nebraska Public Policy Center might choose to facilitate decisions.
Speck addressed Lincoln Executive Club members on Monday, Sept. 21 at their weekly luncheon in downtown Lincoln at the Nebraska Club.
“At the Public Policy Center, we try to address the complex issues by collaborating with our partners to customize solutions, inform decision-making, and then the work we do relates to the action taken,” said Speck, who has over 36 years of experience as an educator/trainer in the behavioral health field. “We like to use our academic research, take a look at the focus groups data and combine it with our practical experience. We want our work to be used.”
Speck then asked her audience to think back to the beginning of their teenage lives, which seemed a bit of a struggle for those “long in the tooth.”
“What were you like at age 13? That’s the ‘new age,’” said Speck, who has been senior research manager for the Public Policy Center since 2007. “We look at things differently at that age as we enter into an adult life. That’s a big deal. Now, we’re having our feet held to the fire. We should know better between what’s right and wrong.”
Then Speck pivoted off of the existence of right and wrong to certain aspects of the principle that exist objectively and independent of culture or personal behavior. That acceptance of this principle is essential to discovering objective reality as opposed to just defining a subjective standard.
Speck reinforced the theories on principles by quoting Williams Bernbach, an American advertising creative director. “A principle isn’t a principle until it costs you something.”
One of Speck’s greatest teachers of ethics was her grandmother, she said.
“My grandmother used to say, ‘What’s good for the goose is good for the gander.’ Little did I know, she was teaching me ethics and the principles of right and wrong.”
Speck said the evolution and changing times allow for a nuance in ethics.
“What’s new applies to fundamental virtues,” said Speck, a native of Sioux City, Iowa. “Our ethical code provides us with the framework to make appropriate decisions. It’s not the law, but it’s how our ethics are instituted and how they are threatened.”
Speck brought up an example of the ethics code as it pertained to Martha Stewart, the American businesswoman, and the insider trading accusation leveled against her in the early 2000s. But Speck’s point of view was directed more toward FBI Director James Comey and why he brought up charges against Stewart’s trade of the pharmaceutical company ImClone’s stock. It turned out that the information Stewart received was public and not necessarily insider information.
Speck said that the threats to the ethical code are self-interest, self-review, advocacy, familiarity and intimidation. And, the major ethical codes have three elements: general ethical principles, professional responsibility, and violations and breaches, and they are meant to apply to rules governing the behavior of professionals in their daily operations.
Speck said one of the greatest examples of someone demonstrating principle ethics, value ethics and virtual ethics would be the recently deceased U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
The author, Tim Brusnahan, is program chair at Lincoln Executive Club and employed by Allo Communications.
