Speck addresses ethics heading into election

Then Speck pivoted off of the existence of right and wrong to certain aspects of the principle that exist objectively and independent of culture or personal behavior. That acceptance of this principle is essential to discovering objective reality as opposed to just defining a subjective standard.

Speck reinforced the theories on principles by quoting Williams Bernbach, an American advertising creative director. “A principle isn’t a principle until it costs you something.”

One of Speck’s greatest teachers of ethics was her grandmother, she said.

“My grandmother used to say, ‘What’s good for the goose is good for the gander.’ Little did I know, she was teaching me ethics and the principles of right and wrong.”

Speck said the evolution and changing times allow for a nuance in ethics.

“What’s new applies to fundamental virtues,” said Speck, a native of Sioux City, Iowa. “Our ethical code provides us with the framework to make appropriate decisions. It’s not the law, but it’s how our ethics are instituted and how they are threatened.”