Weekly men’s coffee and grief group meetings — 1 p.m. Tuesdays, register at Tabitha.org/Hospice/Bereavement, Scooters, 4500 S. 70th St.
Weekly women’s coffee and grief group meetings — 2 p.m. Wednesdays, register at Tabitha.org/Hospice/Bereavement, Scooters, 2901 S. 84th St.
Deadline to register for CBMC luncheon — Register by May 10 for May 17 event from 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Christian Business Men's Connection (CBMC) luncheons provide an opportunity to network with others in the Lincoln business community while learning how faith in Christ can impact your life. Speaker Matt Schulte will discuss how people of faith might be involved and interact with politics, especially in today’s divided political environment. Hilton Garden Inn, 801 R St. Cost: $18. Register at lincoln.cbmc.com/events.
Book discussion by author — 9 a.m. May 13. Join Dr. Lee Spitzer for a discussion about his new book, “Sympathy, Solidarity and Silence.” Spitzer will discuss the Baptist response to the Holocaust as the Fascist movement spread across Europe. Anyone interested is welcome to attend, Second Baptist Church, 525 N. 25th St.
