Deadline to register for CBMC luncheon — Register by May 10 for May 17 event from 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Christian Business Men's Connection (CBMC) luncheons provide an opportunity to network with others in the Lincoln business community while learning how faith in Christ can impact your life. Speaker Matt Schulte will discuss how people of faith might be involved and interact with politics, especially in today’s divided political environment. Hilton Garden Inn, 801 R St. Cost: $18. Register at lincoln.cbmc.com/events.