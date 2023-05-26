Parkinson's Disease Support Group meeting — 2 p.m. May 28. Gail Hankins and Robert Shirer will present "Traveling with PD." If you can't join in person, join by Zoom at bit.ly/3BVfQEv . The meeting ID number is 818 1376 2021. Passcode is 173167. Sheridan Lutheran Church, 6955 Old Cheney Rd. Enter by Door 4. The Great Room is immediately to the right.

Blessing of the Animals at First-Plymouth — 11:59 a.m. June 4. A Blessing of the Animals will be offered as part of the 11:59 a.m. worship service. This event is free and open to the public with all faiths welcome. All well-behaved animals on leashes or pets in crates or cages are welcomed inside the sanctuary. After the service, outside in the courtyard the clergy will offer the individual animal blessings. A blessing will be given to photos of pets not present. First-Plymouth Congregational Church, 2000 D St., www.firstplymouth.org or 402-476-7565.