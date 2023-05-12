Please see individual websites for your church, cathedral, temple or mosque events and services.

Book discussion by author — 9 a.m. May 13. Join Dr. Lee Spitzer for a discussion about his new book, “Sympathy, Solidarity and Silence.” Spitzer will discuss the Baptist response to the Holocaust as the Fascist movement spread across Europe. Public welcome, Second Baptist Church, 525 N. 25th St.

"Yoga and Compline" sessions — 6 p.m. yoga and 7 p.m. compline, May 14. This yoga and worship series is an opportunity to combine the physical and mental body as a spiritual practice through yoga and worship, First-Plymouth Church, 2000 D St.

Weekly men’s coffee and grief group meetings — 1 p.m. Tuesdays, register at Tabitha.org/Hospice/Bereavement, Scooters, 4500 S. 70th St.

Weekly women’s coffee and grief group meetings — 2 p.m. Wednesdays, register at Tabitha.org/Hospice/Bereavement, Scooters, 2901 S. 84th St.

Saint John's Bible returns to First-Plymouth — 10:30 a.m.-noon May 20. The first handwritten and illuminated Bible text since the Middle Ages will be on public display. The Rev. John Ross, executive director of the Saint John's Bible Heritage Program, will present "The Saint John's Bible - An E.P.I.C. Experience" at the May 20 event and will guest preach at all weekend services, First-Plymouth Church, 2000 D St. Register at addie@firstplymouth.org.

Nebraska Brass concert — 3 p.m. May 21. Pops music composed for brass quintet, Saint Paul United Methodist Church, 1144 M St.

Lincoln Choral Artists concert, "A Collaboration and a Calling" — 4 p.m. May 21. LCA will work with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln i2Choir, First United Methodist Church, 2723 N. 50th St. Tickets may be purchased at the door or at www.lincolnchoralartists.org.

"First-Plymouth Presents" — 5 p.m. May 21. You don’t always have to be in a pew on a Sunday morning to enjoy music and a sermon. You can also have food and a beer while listening to an inspiring message. Change things up and try church in a bar, Screamers Family Restaurant, 803 Q St. Free admission.