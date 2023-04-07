Please see individual websites for your church, cathedral, temple or mosque events and services.

IN-PERSON EVENTS

Community Easter egg hunt — 10 a.m. April 8. Children ages 1-12 are encouraged to hop around and find eggs, solve riddles and gather special treats, First-Plymouth Church, 2000 D St.

Free Easter dinners at daVinci's for low-income persons — 11 a.m.-3 p.m. April 9 at 11th and G streets location only. Pasta, pizza, garlic cheese rolls and cupcakes. Questions? Call Kelly at 402-434-3300.

Spirit Meditations — Art display through Easter featuring the paintings of Glenda Dietrich Moore, Bethany Christian Church, 1645 N. Cotner Blvd.

Weekly men’s coffee and grief group meetings — 1 p.m. Tuesdays, register at Tabitha.org/Hospice/Bereavement, Scooters, 4500 S. 70th St.

Weekly women’s coffee and grief group meetings — 2 p.m. Wednesdays, register at Tabitha.org/Hospice/Bereavement, Scooters, 2901 S. 84th St.

Darryl White Combo jazz concert — 11:30 a.m. April 14. A musical tribute to those who have suffered injustice in our world, First Lutheran Church, 1551 S. 70th St.

Arts for the Soul concert by Sultans of String — 7:30 p.m. April 15. A concert celebrating the positive contributions of refugees and new immigrants, First Presbyterian Church, 840 S. 17th St. Tickets: 402-477-6037 or https://fpclincoln.org/arts-for-the-soul/