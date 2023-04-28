Please see individual websites for your church, cathedral, temple or mosque events and services.
Messiah Respite Project — 10 a.m. April 29. Are you a caregiver who needs a break? The Respite Project allows your loved one with dementia to socialize with others in an environment that provides stimulating activities and friendship while you stay to receive support or leave for a full break, Messiah Lutheran Church, 1800 S. 84th St. (main entrance). Preregister at molliegeorge@unomaha.edu.
The Refugee and Immigrant Experience in Lincoln — 3 p.m. April 29. Representatives from ECHO Collective and Catholic Social Services will speak, First Presbyterian Church Great Hall, 840 S. 17th St.
Knights of the Round Table select choir performance — April 30, 8 a.m. at St. Mark Lutheran Church, 3930 S. 19th St., and 10:30 a.m. at Olive Lutheran Church, 7979 Holdrege St. Public invited.
Weekly men’s coffee and grief group meetings — 1 p.m. Tuesdays, register at Tabitha.org/Hospice/Bereavement, Scooters, 4500 S. 70th St.
Weekly women’s coffee and grief group meetings — 2 p.m. Wednesdays, register at Tabitha.org/Hospice/Bereavement, Scooters, 2901 S. 84th St.
