Messiah Respite Project — 10 a.m. April 29. Are you a caregiver who needs a break? The Respite Project allows your loved one with dementia to socialize with others in an environment that provides stimulating activities and friendship while you stay to receive support or leave for a full break, Messiah Lutheran Church, 1800 S. 84th St. (main entrance). Preregister at molliegeorge@unomaha.edu.