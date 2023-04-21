Please see individual websites for your church, cathedral, temple or mosque events and services.

IN-PERSON EVENTS

Native American Sunday — 10 a.m. April 23. Culture, language and histories abound in the beloved kingdom of God. Hear scripture from “First Nation’s Version: An Indigenous Translation of the New Testament” and glimpse into one of the many paths trod by people following Jesus, St. Paul United Methodist Church, 1144 M St.

Lincoln Lutheran Choir concert — 3 p.m. April 23. The concert will include works by Jackson Berkey of Mannheim Steamroller, Knut Nystedt, Gabriel Faure, Moses Hogan and a new spiritual by UNL faculty member Marques Garrett, Grace Lutheran Church, 2225 Washington St.

"Toward the Unknown Region" Abendmusik concert — 7 p.m. April 23. Named for Ralph Vaughan Williams’ expressive masterwork, the concert culminates a season of music filled with hope for the future. Abendmusik welcomes the largest gathering of musicians to its stage in years with 150 singers accompanied by a 38-piece orchestra, First-Plymouth Church, 20th and D streets.

Weekly men’s coffee and grief group meetings — 1 p.m. Tuesdays, register at Tabitha.org/Hospice/Bereavement, Scooters, 4500 S. 70th St.

Weekly women’s coffee and grief group meetings — 2 p.m. Wednesdays, register at Tabitha.org/Hospice/Bereavement, Scooters, 2901 S. 84th St.

Messiah Respite Project — 10 a.m. April 29. Are you a caregiver who needs a break? The Respite Project allows your loved one with dementia to socialize with others in an environment that provides stimulating activities and friendship while you stay to receive support or leave for a full break, Messiah Lutheran Church, 1800 S. 84th St. (main entrance). Preregister at molliegeorge@unomaha.edu.