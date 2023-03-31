Please see individual websites for your church, cathedral, temple or mosque events and services.

IN-PERSON EVENTS

Nebraska Brass concert — 3 p.m. April 2. Classic works composed for brass quintet, Vine Congregational Church, 1800 Twin Ridge Road.

Weekly men’s coffee and grief group meetings — 1 p.m. Tuesdays, register at Tabitha.org/Hospice/Bereavement, Scooters, 4500 S. 70th St.

Weekly women’s coffee and grief group meetings — 2 p.m. Wednesdays, register at Tabitha.org/Hospice/Bereavement, Scooters, 2901 S. 84th St.

First Friday concert by Group Sax — Noon, April 7. Eclectic performance of contemporary jazz literature, Saint Paul United Methodist Church, 1144 M St.

Community Easter egg hunt — 10 a.m. April 8. Children ages 1-12 are encouraged to hop around and find eggs, solve riddles and gather special treats, First-Plymouth Church, 2000 D St.

Free Easter dinners at daVinci's for low-income persons — 11 a.m.-3 p.m. April 9 at 11th and G streets location only. Pasta, pizza, garlic cheese rolls and cupcakes. Questions? Call Kelly at 402-434-3300.

Spirit Meditations — Art display through Easter featuring the paintings of Glenda Dietrich Moore, Bethany Christian Church, 1645 N. Cotner Blvd.