Please see individual websites for your church, cathedral, temple or mosque events and services.
IN-PERSON EVENTS
Nebraska Brass concert — 3 p.m. April 2. Classic works composed for brass quintet, Vine Congregational Church, 1800 Twin Ridge Road.
Weekly men’s coffee and grief group meetings — 1 p.m. Tuesdays, register at Tabitha.org/Hospice/Bereavement, Scooters, 4500 S. 70th St.
Weekly women’s coffee and grief group meetings — 2 p.m. Wednesdays, register at Tabitha.org/Hospice/Bereavement, Scooters, 2901 S. 84th St.
First Friday concert by Group Sax — Noon, April 7. Eclectic performance of contemporary jazz literature, Saint Paul United Methodist Church, 1144 M St.
People are also reading…
Community Easter egg hunt — 10 a.m. April 8. Children ages 1-12 are encouraged to hop around and find eggs, solve riddles and gather special treats, First-Plymouth Church, 2000 D St.
Free Easter dinners at daVinci's for low-income persons — 11 a.m.-3 p.m. April 9 at 11th and G streets location only. Pasta, pizza, garlic cheese rolls and cupcakes. Questions? Call Kelly at 402-434-3300.
Spirit Meditations — Art display through Easter featuring the paintings of Glenda Dietrich Moore, Bethany Christian Church, 1645 N. Cotner Blvd.
Each week, religion notes will feature special events, programs and worship services. Submit information for consideration to citydesk@journalstar.com with RELIGION NOTE in the subject line.