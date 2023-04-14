Please see individual websites for your church, cathedral, temple or mosque events and services.

IN-PERSON EVENTS

Arts for the Soul concert by Sultans of String — 7:30 p.m. April 15. A concert celebrating the positive contributions of refugees and new immigrants, First Presbyterian Church, 840 S. 17th St. Tickets: 402-477-6037 or https://fpclincoln.org/arts-for-the-soul/

Style show and salad luncheon — 11:30 a.m. (lunch at noon) April 15. Hosted by Saint Paul UMC's United Women in Faith, this event will feature a variety of delicious salads for lunch, a style show with fashions from Dillards and a pop-up jewelry shop that will benefit a Nigerian orphanage, St. Paul United Methodist Church, 1144 M St. Reservations: 402-477-6951.

"Green at heart" — Annual Creation Celebration service, 9:30 a.m. April 16, followed by an Environmental Education Program for adults, 10:45 a.m. As a Presbyterian Church (USA) Earth Care Congregation, Westminster Presbyterian has committed to “be stewards of the earth” in worship, education, facilities and outreach, 2110 Sheridan Blvd.

Weekly men’s coffee and grief group meetings — 1 p.m. Tuesdays, register at Tabitha.org/Hospice/Bereavement, Scooters, 4500 S. 70th St.

Weekly women’s coffee and grief group meetings — 2 p.m. Wednesdays, register at Tabitha.org/Hospice/Bereavement, Scooters, 2901 S. 84th St.

Lincoln Lutheran Choir concert — 3 p.m. April 23. The concert will include works by Jackson Berkey of Mannheim Steamroller, Knut Nystedt, Gabriel Faure, Moses Hogan and a new spiritual by UNL faculty member Marques Garrett, Grace Lutheran Church, 2225 Washington St.

"Toward the Unknown Region" Abendmusik concert — 7 p.m. April 23. Named for Ralph Vaughan Williams’ expressive masterwork, the concert culminates a season of music filled with hope for the future. Abendmusik welcomes the largest gathering of musicians to its stage in years with 150 singers accompanied by a 38-piece orchestra, First-Plymouth Church, 20th and D streets.

Native American Sunday — 10 a.m. April 23. Culture, language and histories abound in the beloved kingdom of God. Hear scripture from “First Nation’s Version: An Indigenous Translation of the New Testament” and glimpse into one of the many paths trod by people following Jesus, St. Paul United Methodist Church, 1144 M St.