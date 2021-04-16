Speaker Series, City Nature Challenge events set

As part of the upcoming Lincoln City Nature Challenge, Lancaster County families are encouraged to participate in the virtual City Nature Challenge Speaker Series in April.
Participants can join local experts to learn more about the City Nature Challenge, how to use the free iNaturalist app to participate, and get excited about frogs, birds, spiders, fungus and more.
Upcoming Speaker Series events:
• April 18 – "Backyard Biodiversity" with Jason St. Sauver and Kait Chapman, 4 p.m.
• April 18 – "Nebraska Nature Nerd Night: What’s the Buzz with Nebraska’s Native Bees," 7 p.m.
• April 25 – "Mammals About Town" with Shaun Dunn, 4 p.m.
• April 27 – "CNC Kickoff: Find, Snap, Share" with Kait Chapman, Alie Mayes and Olivia DeRugna, 7 p.m.
To register for part or all of the Speaker Series, visit outdoornebraska.gov/citynaturechallenge.
The Lincoln City Nature Challenge, which takes place April 30-May 9, is an international community science event with more than 300 cities worldwide set to participate in 2021. The goal of the event is to engage local communities in observing and documenting the wildlife where they live — and learn about urban biodiversity in the process. Lincoln joined in 2020 and looks forward to more participation and wildlife observations in 2021.
There is no cost to participate in the Speaker Series or Lincoln City Nature Challenge. Those who live outside of Lincoln but still wish to participate can join the City Nature Challenge: Global Project. Find it at inaturalist.org/projects/city-nature-challenge-2021-global-project.
The Lincoln City Nature Challenge and the Speaker Series programs are a partnership between the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, Spring Creek Prairie Audubon Center, Pioneers Park Nature Center, Lincoln Parks and Recreation, Lincoln Community Learning Centers, The Xerces Society, Community Scientists of Nebraska Network, Nebraska Extension in Lancaster County, University of Nebraska-Lincoln School of Natural Resources, Lincoln Public Libraries, Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever.
For more information, contact alie.mayes@nebraska.gov.