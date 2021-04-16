Speaker Series, City Nature Challenge events set

Participants can join local experts to learn more about the City Nature Challenge, how to use the free iNaturalist app to participate, and get excited about frogs, birds, spiders, fungus and more.

Upcoming Speaker Series events:

The Lincoln City Nature Challenge, which takes place April 30-May 9, is an international community science event with more than 300 cities worldwide set to participate in 2021. The goal of the event is to engage local communities in observing and documenting the wildlife where they live — and learn about urban biodiversity in the process. Lincoln joined in 2020 and looks forward to more participation and wildlife observations in 2021.