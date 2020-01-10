Sowers’ assistance nears $3.5M mark

The Sowers Club of Lincoln and the Sowers Foundation neared the $3.5 million mark in assistance to other non-profit groups by disbursing $60,000 to 30 recipients in 2019.

Included in that total is $122,000 in scholarships to continuing education and high school seniors.

Grant recipients were recognized at the club’s annual Disbursement Recognition Event in mid-December at Hillcrest Country Club.

In conjunction with the celebration, club members and guests helped raise $1,623 for holiday meals delivered Dec. 24 to low-income elderly residents. The $541 contributed by members and guests at the event was matched both by the Sowers Club and the Sowers Foundation.

One of the evening’s highlights was the announcement of editorial cartoonist Paul Fell, a 16-year club member, as the recipient of the Sower of the Year Award.

The following Sowers Club members were recognized for their efforts in 2019:

MEDIA, BYLAWS & NOMINATING COMMITTEES

Dennis Buckley, Mike Calvert, Alan Campbell, Doug Fiene, Mike Fiene, Bill Hoppe, Larry Lococo and Jim Ritzman.

PICKLE CARD SALESMEN