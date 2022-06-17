Sower Award nominations due Friday

Humanities Nebraska (HN) is seeking nominations for the annual Sower Award in the Humanities, which recognizes individuals who have made a significant contribution to public understanding of the humanities in Nebraska.

The Sower Award will be presented prior to the 27th annual Governor’s Lecture in the Humanities, which will take place Sept. 28 at the Lied Center for Performing Arts. The event will also be broadcast online.

Anyone may nominate an individual who has made a significant contribution to public understanding of the humanities in Nebraska via a commitment of time, expertise, resources or any combination of the above.

The selection committee will consider nominees’ contributions to history, literature, culture and other areas of the humanities, and how this has inspired and enriched personal and public life in Nebraska.

Previous awards have recognized many different kinds of contributions, including the work of humanities faculty who have taken the humanities to the public beyond their classroom, volunteers who have enhanced the cultural life of their state, journalists and filmmakers who have brought the humanities to bear on important public issues, and philanthropists who have contributed to the cultural vitality of Nebraska.

Nomination forms can be downloaded at HumanitiesNebraska.org and must be postmarked or emailed by June 24. For more information, contact Humanities Nebraska at heather@humanitiesnebraska.org or 402-474-2131.

