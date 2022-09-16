 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Southeast Kiwanis installs officers and directors

Lincoln Southeast Kiwanis Club held its annual installation of officers and directors Sept. 6. The Installation was conducted by Division 22N Lt. Governor and Southeast Kiwanis member Marcia Wallen (front, left). Back row, from left, are: Lisa Belden, president; Lynn Davis, past president; Jim Malone, treasurer; Kirk Powell, director. Front row, from left: Wallen; Sheri Bottger, secretary; Cherie Hauck, director; and Jenna Vitosh, president-elect. Not pictured is Richard Randolph, director. Southeast Kiwanis holds weekly luncheon meetings at The Garage, 48th and Highway 2, at noon on Tuesdays. Guests are welcome.

Husker News