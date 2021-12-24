South Rotary stocks Little Free Pantry at Gathering Place

Lincoln South Rotary Club members know that with the number of people with food insecurities increasing, there is more need for community support.

One program that is helping meet that need is the Little Free Pantry. These pantries are independently installed on privately owned property. They are freely stocked by members of the community – anyone who wishes to help can stock the pantries.

“We heard about the number of Little Free Pantries around Lincoln and how quickly the stock is depleted – the need is there,” said DeEtta Vrana, Lincoln South Rotary Club president.

The club applied for, and received, a matching grant from Rotary District 5650 to provide items for the Little Free Pantry installed on the property of the Gathering Place. The Gathering Place is one of the programs of Community Action Partnership of Lancaster and Saunders Counties, and Lincoln South Rotary members worked with its staff to determine the items to purchase – food staples and snacks.