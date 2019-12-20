South Rotary receives highest Rotary International honor

Lincoln South Rotary Club earned the Rotary Citation with Distinction for the past Rotary Year. The Rotary Citation recognizes clubs that support the strategic priorities of Rotary International. Clubs that meet a total of nine goals in three categories earn the Rotary Citation.
Lincoln South Rotary reached three additional goals that qualified members for the Rotary Citation With Distinction-Platinum Level -- the highest level awarded by Rotary International.
Lincoln South Rotary Club met the membership, public image and service challenges outlined in the Rotary Citation.
You have free articles remaining.
Support and Strengthen Clubs – Goals included membership growth, particularly female and younger members. The club’s member retention level is also part of this measurement. South Rotary sponsored the new Lincoln Evening Giving Spirits Rotary Club, bringing new members into Rotary.
Enhance Public Image and Awareness – South Rotary was recognized for using the Rotary International brand guidelines on its website, newsletter and all printed materials. Credit was also earned for using all media outlets – print, broadcast and social media.
The final area is Focus and Increase Humanitarian Service – This focused on the number of service projects conducted and the number of members working on those projects. South Rotary service projects included End Polio Now, Rotaract Club Wheelchair Project in the Ivory Coast, Meals on Wheels delivery, Food Bank of Lincoln/Lancaster County, Anti-Human Trafficking personal care packages and Hotel/Motel training, Bright Lights Robotics, Dictionary Delivery to fourth-grade students, high school scholarships, a grant to Lincoln Literacy and others.
The largest project was the Tribute to First Responders, which not only recognized first responders but provided grants for Safe Kids Lincoln-Lancaster County, Shop with a Cop and Crime Stoppers. This project was awarded Rotary International’s Significant Service Award.