South Rotary receives highest Rotary International honor

Lincoln South Rotary Club earned the Rotary Citation with Distinction for the past Rotary Year. The Rotary Citation recognizes clubs that support the strategic priorities of Rotary International. Clubs that meet a total of nine goals in three categories earn the Rotary Citation.

Lincoln South Rotary reached three additional goals that qualified members for the Rotary Citation With Distinction-Platinum Level -- the highest level awarded by Rotary International.

Lincoln South Rotary Club met the membership, public image and service challenges outlined in the Rotary Citation.

Support and Strengthen Clubs – Goals included membership growth, particularly female and younger members. The club’s member retention level is also part of this measurement. South Rotary sponsored the new Lincoln Evening Giving Spirits Rotary Club, bringing new members into Rotary.

Enhance Public Image and Awareness – South Rotary was recognized for using the Rotary International brand guidelines on its website, newsletter and all printed materials. Credit was also earned for using all media outlets – print, broadcast and social media.