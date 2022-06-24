South Rotary names Horak president for 2022-23

During Lincoln South Rotary Club's annual Changing of the Guard meeting on June 17, 2021-22 President DeEtta Vrana reviewed the past year and 2022-23 President Matt Horak introduced the focus for the next Rotary year.

Still adjusting since the pandemic, Lincoln South Rotary wanted to get back to providing service to the local community as well as internationally this past year. The club tracked 25 different projects and events for the Rotary year, many of them new to the club.

“I feel very privileged to have been asked to serve as president of Lincoln South Rotary Club," said Vrana. "The members of this club are very dedicated and committed to the mission of Rotary and always willing to 'Serve to Change Lives.'”

The year started with a special President Award focused on supporting students pursuing education in the arts. The South Rotary board approved a $1,000 grant to Zaineb Aljumayaat, who previously won a contest for her design of a duct tape prom dress. The grant supports Zaineb’s continued studies in art and design.

As the Rotary year moved forward, the club participated in a blood drive and the Salute to Business, joining the other Rotary Clubs in Lincoln honoring TMCO.

New projects included a blanket drive for the People’s City Mission, support of the Little Free Pantries, Early Head Start, The Hub and the White Cane Foundation.

The club continued serving Tabitha Meals on Wheels, adding a route this year, weekly trail clean-up, and providing scholarships for high school students to attend college.

Lincoln South Rotary also assisted the international community. Financial support was provided through the Rotary Club of Tblisi in the country of Georgia to help those living in rural areas. Life is rough there, but due to the pandemic, it was dire for many. The organization Together for Real Changes traveled to the rural areas to visit those in need and provided health care, food and hygiene supplies.

Another project supported eye clinics in Kenya. The club donated nearly 100 pairs of used eyeglasses to be repurposed for those in need through the clinics coordinated by Dr. Kim Baxter of the North Platte Rotary Club.

The primary project of Rotary International worldwide is eradicating polio. This year, Lincoln South Rotary members raised funds for that effort in new ways. Two club members participated in the Tour de Tucson with pledges from friends and family. Another member participated in the Lincoln Ride to End Polio. The Lincoln Rotary Clubs also partnered with the Lincoln Saltdogs for a Strike Out Polio event.

“Serving as president was very invigorating and rewarding, as the entire club supported many efforts to benefit the community, the district and the world," Vrana said. "The accomplishments of the club were the results of the active and engaging members of our club. It has been a very rewarding experience in my personal and professional life. Thank you, Lincoln South Rotary Club.”

While thanking Vrana for her leadership, 2022-23 President Matt Horak commented, “I am looking forward to continuing the traditions of Lincoln South Rotary Club and making a difference to our communities – locally and around the world.”

Horak continued, “The Rotary International theme for this year is 'Imagine Rotary,' and I like to imagine our world if everyone followed our Four-Way Test.”

The Rotary Four-Way Test guides member actions – to be truthful, fair, and build goodwill and better friendships.

Rotary International includes 1.2 million members in over 35,000 clubs around the world. Together, Rotary members see a world where people unite and take action to create lasting change – across the globe, in local communities and in themselves. To learn more about Lincoln South Rotary, visit www.lincolnsouthrotary.org.

